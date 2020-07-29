Watch Queen Elizabeth II Join a Video Call With a Little Help From Princess Anne

Global  
 

E! Online Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
You're not the only one doing video calls while social distancing. Queen Elizabeth II recently took part in a Webex conference with a little help from her daughter, Princess Anne. ITV...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Video call hiccup for Queen and Anne

Video call hiccup for Queen and Anne 01:43

 Anne: The Princess Royal At 70, will air on Wednesday July 29 at 9pm on ITV.The Queen and the Princess Royal have shown that not even the royal family areimmune to the technical difficulties that come with relying on video callsduring lockdown. On the monarch’s first ever official on-screen...

