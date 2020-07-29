Everything Everything's 'Violet Sun' Is A Lockdown Blaster Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The video was shot using a series of Go-Pro devices...



*Everything Everything* have shared their new single 'Violet Sun' - tune in now.



The band's new album 'RE-ANIMATOR' is incoming, with the Manchester group displaying typically dazzling bouts of creativity.



New single 'Violet Sun' is a case in point, matching a penchant for glossy pop against surging motorik rhythms and a slight feel of Homeland bombast.



Somewhere between Neu! and Bruce Springsteen, it remains defiantly English, most explicitly in its rejection of dystopia.



Frontman Jonathan Higgs commens...



“‘Violent Sun’ is about the feeling that something terrible is approaching fast, and you want to hold on to this moment forever. It’s the last song of the night, and the last song of your life. You only have these four minutes to make it happen, so make it happen!”



The highly inventive video was shot using a series of Go Pro devices, and it features each member of Everything Everything sprinting through their localities.



