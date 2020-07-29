Regis Philbin's Cause of Death Released Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Regis Philbin tragically passed away at the age of 88 last week and his cause of death has been revealed. The television legend suffered from myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease, E! News has said. "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one [...]


