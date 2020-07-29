Regis Philbin's Cause of Death Released
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 (
20 minutes ago) Regis Philbin tragically passed away at the age of 88 last week and his cause of death has been revealed. The television legend suffered from myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease, E! News has said. “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one [...]
TV star Regis Philbin died on Saturday. Here is a tribute to his career.
Regis Philbin dead at 88
Best of Regis Philbin on morning TV
Legendary television host Regis Philbin has passed away at the age of 88. In honor of the icon, here's a look at some of his best moments on morning TV.
Top 10 Greatest Regis Philbin Moments
His legacy will last well beyond the final answer. For this list, we’re looking at the moments that made Regis Philbin one of the most beloved personalities in popular media.
Remembering TV Host Regis Philbin | THR News
Regis Philbin, the long-running host of talk shows and game shows such as 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' died on Friday night of natural causes at the age of 88, according to a family statement on..
