Regis Philbin's Cause of Death Released

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Regis Philbin tragically passed away at the age of 88 last week and his cause of death has been revealed. The television legend suffered from myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease, E! News has said. “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one [...]
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
News video: Regis Philbin dead at 88

Regis Philbin dead at 88

 TV star Regis Philbin died on Saturday. Here is a tribute to his career.

Regis Philbin's cause of death revealed

 Iconic television personality Regis Philbin's cause of death has been revealed. 
