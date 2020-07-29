Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' - First Look Photos!
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Here’s your first look at Sarah Paulson as Mildred Ratched in Ryan Murphy‘s Ratched! The show is a prequel of sorts to the iconic One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest villainess. Here’s a synopsis: Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in [...]
The first look at Sarah Paulson in the new Netflix drama 'Ratched' is here, AMC Theatres has struck a historic agreement with Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming up for a new..
