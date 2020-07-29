Global  
 

Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' - First Look Photos!

Here’s your first look at Sarah Paulson as Mildred Ratched in Ryan Murphy‘s Ratched! The show is a prequel of sorts to the iconic One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest villainess. Here’s a synopsis: Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in [...]
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: A First Look at Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' | THR News

A First Look at Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' | THR News 01:07

 Sarah Paulson will go into antihero mode in Netflix's 'Ratched,' which has at last landed a place on Netflix's schedule.

