Taylor Swift Responds to 'Folklore' Logo Controversy
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Taylor Swift is taking swift action. The 30-year-old “Cardigan” singer and her team quickly responded to accusations that she copied the logo for merchandise for her new studio album, folklore, from a Black-owned business called The Folklore. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift In an Instagram post on Friday (July 24), owner [...]
