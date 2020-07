Tennessean RT @mattleimkuehler: Per voting rules, the CMA won't pull Brooks from this year's ballot. This leaves his ability to bow out in the hands o… 1 minute ago Matthew Leimkuehler Per voting rules, the CMA won't pull Brooks from this year's ballot. This leaves his ability to bow out in the hand… https://t.co/pYKMFldeZE 4 minutes ago KnoxFoodie RT @6News: Garth Brooks has withdrawn his nomination for the CMA Awards' Entertainer of the Year category saying he wanted to give another… 6 minutes ago WATE 6 On Your Side Garth Brooks has withdrawn his nomination for the CMA Awards' Entertainer of the Year category saying he wanted to… https://t.co/cDIXGPq8jp 11 minutes ago Laurie RT @iHeartCountry: Garth Brooks has permanently removed himself from the running for CMA Entertainer of the Year. https://t.co/Omt1pTfbA3 13 minutes ago Birdy Lyn RT @Tennessean: Garth Brooks withdraws from running for CMA 'Entertainer of the Year,' country music's top prize https://t.co/1uXVUR2G74 15 minutes ago Y94 Garth Brooks says it's someone else's turn. https://t.co/pnSmEa5xmW 16 minutes ago Michelle M Martin RT @countrydailyww1: .@GarthBrooks Respectfully Withdraws From Future @CountryMusic CMA Entertainer of the Year Award Nominations. https://… 16 minutes ago