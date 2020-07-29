Global  
 

Ariel Winter & Luke Benward To Star In New Quarantine Thriller 'Don't Log Off'

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Ariel Winter has landed her first post-Modern Family gig! The 22-year-old actress will star in the indie thriller Don’t Log Off, reports Deadline. Ariel will also be acting alongside her boyfriend Luke Benward in the film which is “set entirely during the early days of the COVID-19 quarantine,” and follows “six friends attending a virtual [...]
