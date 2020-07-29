Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lili Reinhart & Austin Abrams Star In 'Chemical Hearts' Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The trailer for Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams‘ upcoming movie Chemical Hearts is finally here! The new film, based off the book “Our Chemical Hearts” by Krystal Sutherland, is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 21st. Here’s a synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chemical Hearts Movie Clip [Video]

Chemical Hearts Movie Clip

Chemical Hearts Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he's been hoping..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:47Published
Lili Reinhart's 'very natural' beauty regime [Video]

Lili Reinhart's 'very natural' beauty regime

Lili Reinhart's 'very natural' beauty regime The 'Riverdale' star is currently staying at home amid the global health crisis, and has said she's been trying to keep her lockdown beauty routine as..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:04Published
'The Broken Hearts Gallery' Trailer [Video]

'The Broken Hearts Gallery' Trailer

The Broken Hearts Gallery Trailer - After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published

Tweets about this