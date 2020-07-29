Lili Reinhart & Austin Abrams Star In 'Chemical Hearts' Trailer - Watch Now!
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () The trailer for Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams‘ upcoming movie Chemical Hearts is finally here! The new film, based off the book “Our Chemical Hearts” by Krystal Sutherland, is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 21st. Here’s a synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, [...]
Chemical Hearts Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he's been hoping..