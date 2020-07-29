Katy Perry Reveals Which 'Smile' Song She's Excited for Her Daughter to Hear

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published 2 days ago Katy Perry Neon-Orange Hair 00:32 Remember The Flaming Lips' classic song, "She Don't Use Jelly" and its climactic third verse? She's always changing the color of her hair. She likes her hair to be real orange. Turns out, that verse is about Katy Perry. OK, so it's not really about Katy Perry — she would've been, like, nine years...