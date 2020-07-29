Katy Perry Reveals Which 'Smile' Song She's Excited for Her Daughter to Hear

Global  
 

Katy Perry is opening up about her upcoming record, Smile. The 35-year-old pregnant “Teenage Dream” singer performed live and answered fan questions on Tuesday (July 28) as part of SiriusXM Hits 1 and The Pulse Virtual Celebrity Session. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry Katy performed songs from her upcoming new album [...]
 Remember The Flaming Lips' classic song, "She Don't Use Jelly" and its climactic third verse? She's always changing the color of her hair. She likes her hair to be real orange. Turns out, that verse is about Katy Perry. OK, so it's not really about Katy Perry — she would've been, like, nine years...

