Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Insecure’s Issa Rae, Lavern Cox, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Zendaya + More Help Diversify Awards Season W/ Huge Emmy Nominations

SOHH Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Insecure’s Issa Rae, Lavern Cox, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Zendaya + More Help Diversify Awards Season W/ Huge Emmy NominationsThe Emmy Awards is finally starting to “get” it. As the push for Black Lives Matter and more woke’ness increases, the popular TV awards show has done its part by making sure to better include and represent more non-white entertainers and lesser represented stars with this year’s nominations announcement. The Emmys Get Diverse This week, […]

The post Insecure’s Issa Rae, Lavern Cox, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Zendaya + More Help Diversify Awards Season W/ Huge Emmy Nominations appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Essence Content - Published
News video: Emmy Nominations 2020

Emmy Nominations 2020 01:21

 So many of our favorite creatives were nominated for Emmys this year! Check it out!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Audience-Based Targeting Transforms Local TV: Effectv’s James Rooke: [Video]

Audience-Based Targeting Transforms Local TV: Effectv’s James Rooke:

Audience-based targeting is transforming TV advertising as marketers seek to reach consumers based on more robust data including their intentions to buy products and services. The shift has led Comcast..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 13:54Published
A man joined British Army to "repay his debt" to English family [Video]

A man joined British Army to "repay his debt" to English family

A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead nominations for 2020 Video Music Awards [Video]

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead nominations for 2020 Video Music Awards

The nominations for MTV’s 2020 Video Music Awards are in.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this