Insecure’s Issa Rae, Lavern Cox, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Zendaya + More Help Diversify Awards Season W/ Huge Emmy Nominations
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () The Emmy Awards is finally starting to “get” it. As the push for Black Lives Matter and more woke’ness increases, the popular TV awards show has done its part by making sure to better include and represent more non-white entertainers and lesser represented stars with this year’s nominations announcement. The Emmys Get Diverse This week, […]
