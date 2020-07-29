Global  
 

Beyoncé + Lizzo Send Megan Thee Stallion Care Packages Filled W/ Goodies: “Thank Y’All”

SOHH Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Beyoncé + Lizzo Send Megan Thee Stallion Care Packages Filled W/ Goodies: “Thank Y’All”Grammy-winning music stars Beyoncé and Lizzo are 100 percent here for Megan Thee Stallion‘s speedy recovery. The injured rap heavyweight went online this week with some shout-outs for both musicians sending her a care package. Beyoncé and Lizzo Support Meg Megan went to her Instagram Story to show a care package of candy and other […]

The post Beyoncé + Lizzo Send Megan Thee Stallion Care Packages Filled W/ Goodies: “Thank Y’All” appeared first on .
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both feet in 'worst experience ever'

Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both feet in 'worst experience ever' 01:04

 Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about her recent shooting incident, admitting she was hit in both feet in what was the "worst experience of [her] life", and she has blasted those poking fun at her.

