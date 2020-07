Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Nanded town in the Marathwada region, a police official said on Wednesday.Β The incident came to light this afternoon when Bhakre (32) was found hanging by his parents at his flat in the Ganesh Nagar area of the town in central...