Wishes pour in for Sanjay Dutt on his 61st birthday

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, popularly known as 'baba' among his fans, turned 61 today. A host of celebrities from the Bollywood industry as well veteran actors from down south has extended their birthday greeting as Dutt turned a year older.

Malayalam veteran actor Mohanlal was among the first few to extended birthday wishes...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA
News video: Here's How Maanayata Dutt wished hubby Sanjay Dutt on his birthday

Here's How Maanayata Dutt wished hubby Sanjay Dutt on his birthday 00:41

 Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt turned a year older today. His wife Maanayata Dutt penned a heartwarming note for him on social media.

Sanjay Dutt reveals first look poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2' character Adheera [Video]

Sanjay Dutt reveals first look poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2' character Adheera

Actor Sanjay Dutt on the occasion of his birthday shared the first look poster from his upcoming film 'KGF: Chapter 2'. #KGFChapter2 #AdheeraFirstLook

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:58Published
Sanjay Dutt pens heartwarming birthday wishes to wife Maanyata [Video]

Sanjay Dutt pens heartwarming birthday wishes to wife Maanyata

Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyta Dutt turned a year older today.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:49Published
Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt share first look posters of 'Bhuj- The Pride of India' [Video]

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt share first look posters of 'Bhuj- The Pride of India'

Actor Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt will be sharing screen space together in 'Bhuj-The Pride of India'.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:56Published

KGF Chapter 2: On Sanjay Dutt's birthday, here comes his first look

 Sanjay Dutt aka Baba as he's fondly and affectionately addressed by his fans, is celebrating his birthday today on July 29. And on this special occasion, to fill...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes

Sanjay Dutt opens up about spending his birthday away from family and much more

 Superstar Sanjay Dutt is one of the most revered actors in the industry. The actor turns a year old today and on ocassion of his birthday, the actor talks about...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNA

Sanjay's throwback pic with dad Sunil Dutt

 Today, Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his birthday today. Since morning, fans of the actor have taken to their social media handles to wish him on his special day....
IndiaTimes


