Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vera Ora Uses Daughter Rita Ora’s Bikini Goals To Tease Future Plans: “Me After Covid Is Over!”

SOHH Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Vera Ora Uses Daughter Rita Ora’s Bikini Goals To Tease Future Plans: “Me After Covid Is Over!”British singer Rita Ora‘s mom Vera Ora can’t wait until the coronavirus pandemic is over. The medical professional and day one to the crooner has come forward to imagine how she’s going to turn up when that day comes courtesy of a Rita bikini goals moment. Vera Ora Uses Rita Ora As Inspiration On Wednesday, […]

The post Vera Ora Uses Daughter Rita Ora’s Bikini Goals To Tease Future Plans: “Me After Covid Is Over!” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Rita Ora is inspired by the women in her life

Rita Ora is inspired by the women in her life 00:44

 Rita Ora is "constantly inspired" by the strong women in her life, as she says strong women like her mother and her sister push her to be the "best version" of herself.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rita Tells LaRonda That Her Daughter Isn't Good Enough for Rita's Son [Video]

Rita Tells LaRonda That Her Daughter Isn't Good Enough for Rita's Son

Rita feels her son Christian married a woman who is "ghetto" and disapproves of her daughter-in-law Remeesha as well as Remeesha's mother, LaRonda. Here, Iyanla encourages Rita and LaRonda to tell each..

Credit: Iyanla Fix My Life     Duration: 01:23Published
Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi among stars demanding government helps live music industry [Video]

Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi among stars demanding government helps live music industry

Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, and Rita Ora are among the stars calling on the U.K. government to assist those working in the live music industry in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Rita Ora reveals her LED light therapy beauty routine [Video]

Rita Ora reveals her LED light therapy beauty routine

Rita Ora is using LED light therapy, the FOREO UFO 2, to help with her dry skin.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this