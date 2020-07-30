Vera Ora Uses Daughter Rita Ora’s Bikini Goals To Tease Future Plans: “Me After Covid Is Over!”
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () British singer Rita Ora‘s mom Vera Ora can’t wait until the coronavirus pandemic is over. The medical professional and day one to the crooner has come forward to imagine how she’s going to turn up when that day comes courtesy of a Rita bikini goals moment. Vera Ora Uses Rita Ora As Inspiration On Wednesday, […]
The post Vera Ora Uses Daughter Rita Ora’s Bikini Goals To Tease Future Plans: “Me After Covid Is Over!” appeared first on .
Rita feels her son Christian married a woman who is "ghetto" and disapproves of her daughter-in-law Remeesha as well as Remeesha's mother, LaRonda. Here, Iyanla encourages Rita and LaRonda to tell each..
Credit: Iyanla Fix My Life Duration: 01:23Published