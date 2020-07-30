Global  
 

Naomi Osaka Claps Back at Critics Telling Her to Maintain 'Innocent Image' Over Bikini Photos

Thursday, 30 July 2020
Naomi Osaka is clapping back at the haters. The 22-year-old Japanese tennis player recently shared a few photos on Instagram of herself posing in a bikini while hanging out in her backyard. “Welp mornin’ to you I guess ☀️” Naomi wrote along with the photos. After posting the photos, several critics called her out, saying [...]
News video: Naomi Osaka 'creeped out' after getting shamed for bikini photos

Naomi Osaka 'creeped out' after getting shamed for bikini photos 01:13

 Naomi Osaka 'creeped out' after getting shamed for bikini photos

