Naomi Osaka Claps Back at Critics Telling Her to Maintain 'Innocent Image' Over Bikini Photos
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Naomi Osaka is clapping back at the haters. The 22-year-old Japanese tennis player recently shared a few photos on Instagram of herself posing in a bikini while hanging out in her backyard. “Welp mornin’ to you I guess ☀️” Naomi wrote along with the photos. After posting the photos, several critics called her out, saying [...]
A social media influencer has received praise for exposing the reality of Instagram photos.Rianne Meijer, a 26-year-old influencer from Amsterdam who has 690,000 followers on the popular image-sharing..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:29Published
Tennis champion Naomi Osaka Pro reviews tennis scenes in movies and television including 'Bridesmaids,' ' Battle of the Sexes,' '7 Days in Hell,' 'Borg vs. Mcenroe,' 'Friends from College' and 'Break..