Issa Rae To Star & Produce New Movie 'Sinkhole' With Jordan Peele

Just Jared Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Issa Rae has teamed up with Jordan Peele for a brand new movie with Universal Studios. Deadline reports that the film, called Sinkhole, is a “thought-provoking genre movie that engages with questions of female perfection and identity.” Based on Leyna Krow‘s short story, the movie will focus on a young family that moves into its [...]
 Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming for a new genre movie for Universal.

