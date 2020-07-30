Issa Rae To Star & Produce New Movie 'Sinkhole' With Jordan Peele
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Issa Rae has teamed up with Jordan Peele for a brand new movie with Universal Studios. Deadline reports that the film, called Sinkhole, is a “thought-provoking genre movie that engages with questions of female perfection and identity.” Based on Leyna Krow‘s short story, the movie will focus on a young family that moves into its [...]
