SSR case: Supreme Court rejects CBI probe

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide has got several Bollywood celebrities urging for a CBI probe. However, a PIL that was filed by Alka Priya, in the Supreme Court for CBI intervention in the case has been rejected by the apex court, stated Times Now. The report stated that for the time being, the Supreme Court has refused to intervene in the investigation and stated that the police should be allowed to do their job.
News video: Rajasthan crisis: Speaker CP Joshi withdraws SC plea against team Pilot | Oneindia News

Rajasthan crisis: Speaker CP Joshi withdraws SC plea against team Pilot | Oneindia News 01:45

 A new turn in the Rajasthan Political drama as the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi withdraws his plea in the Supreme Court, against the High Court order asking him to defer his decision on disqualification notices issued to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.This came...

