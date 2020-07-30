SSR case: Supreme Court rejects CBI probe

Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide has got several Bollywood celebrities urging for a CBI probe. However, a PIL that was filed by Alka Priya, in the Supreme Court for CBI intervention in the case has been rejected by the apex court, stated Times Now. The report stated that for the time being, the Supreme Court has refused to intervene in the investigation and stated that the police should be allowed to do their job.