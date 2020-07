Malayalam actor Anil Murali passes away, Prithviraj Sukumaran pays condolences Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Malayalam actor Anil Murali, known for his work in films and television, passed away today on July 30 at the age of 56.



According to a report by *India Today*, he was being treated for a liver ailment at a private hospital in Kochi.



Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram account to pay condolences

