2 Chainz Previews Rick Ross Verzuz Battle By Comparing Their Career Stats: “Interesting” Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz knows he has an uphill battle coming. The hip-hop veteran has stepped forward to acknowledge just how much of challenge is on deck for his Verzuz battle against Rick Ross. 2 Chainz’s Rick Ross Verzuz Stats On Wednesday, Deuce went to Instagram to get fans pumped about the Verzuz face-off. Chainz […]



The post 2 Chainz Previews Rick Ross Verzuz Battle By Comparing Their Career Stats: “Interesting” appeared first on . Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz knows he has an uphill battle coming. The hip-hop veteran has stepped forward to acknowledge just how much of challenge is on deck for his Verzuz battle against Rick Ross. 2 Chainz’s Rick Ross Verzuz Stats On Wednesday, Deuce went to Instagram to get fans pumped about the Verzuz face-off. Chainz […]The post 2 Chainz Previews Rick Ross Verzuz Battle By Comparing Their Career Stats: “Interesting” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

