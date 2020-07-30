Global  
 

2 Chainz Previews Rick Ross Verzuz Battle By Comparing Their Career Stats: “Interesting”

SOHH Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
2 Chainz Previews Rick Ross Verzuz Battle By Comparing Their Career Stats: “Interesting”Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz knows he has an uphill battle coming. The hip-hop veteran has stepped forward to acknowledge just how much of challenge is on deck for his Verzuz battle against Rick Ross. 2 Chainz’s Rick Ross Verzuz Stats On Wednesday, Deuce went to Instagram to get fans pumped about the Verzuz face-off. Chainz […]

The post 2 Chainz Previews Rick Ross Verzuz Battle By Comparing Their Career Stats: “Interesting” appeared first on .
Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: Rick Ross & 2 Chainz Set to Compete in Next 'Verzuz' Battle | Billboard News

Rick Ross & 2 Chainz Set to Compete in Next 'Verzuz' Battle | Billboard News 01:29

 Rick Ross & 2 Chainz Set to Compete in Next 'Verzuz' Battle | Billboard News

