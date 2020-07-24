Global  
 

Be Swift! Taylor Swift drops new version of cardigan for 24 hours only

ContactMusic Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift did her own makeup for 'cardigan' music video [Video]

Taylor Swift did her own makeup for her 'cardigan' music video.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published
Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Album: The Highly-Coveted Cardigan | Billboard News [Video]

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:24Published
Taylor Swift’s producer hints that Joe Alwyn co-wrote 'Folkore' [Video]

Did Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn secretly write some of her new songs? Here's why fans think so.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Drops New Version of 'Cardigan' & It Will Only Be Available For 24 Hours!

 Taylor Swift just surprised fans with a brand new version of her new single, “Cardigan”. The 30-year-old musician released a version she’s calling “Cabin...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared JrE! Online

Who is William Bowery, the mysterious songwriter credited on Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Folklore’?

Who is William Bowery, the mysterious songwriter credited on Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Folklore’? In the past 24 hours Taylor Swift announced and promptly released her eighth studio album, ‘Folklore’. Undergoing an astonishing indie-folk transformation,...
WorldNews


