Be Swift! Taylor Swift drops new version of cardigan for 24 hours only

Sowmya @cleanoutsold13 ngl who wants to study when taylor swift drops a surprise record 1 hour ago

🧡 Steffi 🧡 RT @JustJared: There's a brand new version of #cardigan from Taylor Swift and you need to get it now before it's gone! https://t.co/uz9apY… 1 hour ago

ɴᴏ ɪᴛ'ꜱ ʙᴇᴄᴋʏ(𝒇𝒐𝒍𝒌𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒆 era) @CruelPapi This is me when taylor swift drops a surprise album from no where 2 hours ago

We Rep Talent EliXiR Media MIX Spotlights, Taylor Swift Drops “cardigan (cabin in candlelight)” Version https://t.co/O9M09K92IP 2 hours ago

Indonesian Alainers Taylor Swift Drops “cardigan (cabin in candlelight)” Version https://t.co/rLb9z0mL7F 3 hours ago

folklore No one: Taylor Swift: drops another video out of nowhere #EVERYTHINGcardigan 4 hours ago

idolator .@taylorswift13 drops dreamy, stripped-back edit of "cardigan" dubbed the "cabin in candlelight" version:… https://t.co/HRpwEbNfmq 4 hours ago