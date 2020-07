You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Apparently I have the Wuhan virus': Texas rep.



Republican U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert confirmed he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus when he visited the White House earlier on Wednesday. Gavino Garay reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40 Published 16 hours ago 'I Have The Wuhan Virus,' Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert Tests Positive For Coronavirus



Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has tested positive for the coronavirus, CBS News has confirmed.Up until a couple weeks ago, Gohmert chose not to wear a mask inside the U.S. Capitol,.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:42 Published 17 hours ago

