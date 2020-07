Ananya Panday's happy times with besties Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Ananya Panday is an avid social media user. The diva often shares pictures and videos with quirky captions that catch everyone's attention. Today is International Friendship day and on this special occasion, the diva took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her gang and you can't miss them! 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this