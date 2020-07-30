|
|
|
Jessica Simpson details confronting her childhood abuser, sending her a copy of her memoir 'Open Book'
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Jessica Simpson is opening up more about the abuse she endured as a child and how her recent memoir, "Open Book," helped lead her to forgiveness.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Jessica Simpson Stunning Makeup-Free Selfie, 40th Birthday
Jessica Simspon turned 40 this week, and the multi-hyphenate mom of three is clearly feeling amazing in her skin. The Open Book author shared a celebratory mirror selfie on Instagram in which she..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published
|
Tweets about this
|