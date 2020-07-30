Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardi B Freaks Out After Surviving Los Angeles Earthquake: “Scariest Sh*t Ever, I Wanna Go Home The F**k!!!!”

SOHH Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Cardi B Freaks Out After Surviving Los Angeles Earthquake: “Scariest Sh*t Ever, I Wanna Go Home The F**k!!!!”New York rapper Cardi B is counting her blessings right now. The hip-hop heavyweight has come forward to speak on the aftermath of surviving a Los Angeles earthquake. Cardi B Survives Earthquake On Thursday, Cardi went to her Instagram Story to speak out with her immediate thoughts. Without censoring herself, B said she immediately wanted […]

The post Cardi B Freaks Out After Surviving Los Angeles Earthquake: “Scariest Sh*t Ever, I Wanna Go Home The F**k!!!!” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this