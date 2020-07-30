|
Cardi B Freaks Out After Surviving Los Angeles Earthquake: “Scariest Sh*t Ever, I Wanna Go Home The F**k!!!!”
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
New York rapper Cardi B is counting her blessings right now. The hip-hop heavyweight has come forward to speak on the aftermath of surviving a Los Angeles earthquake. Cardi B Survives Earthquake On Thursday, Cardi went to her Instagram Story to speak out with her immediate thoughts. Without censoring herself, B said she immediately wanted […]
|
|
|
|
