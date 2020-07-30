Global  
 

Twitter Justifies Allowing Iran to Threaten Genocide: 'Commentary on Political Issues of the Day'

Mediaite Thursday, 30 July 2020
A Twitter representative told Israel's parliament the company is allowing Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to issue threats of genocide on the platform because it amounts to "commentary on political issues of the day," but has been labeling some tweets by President Donald Trump as "violent" to help "public conversation."
