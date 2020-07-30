|
Ashley Parks Kelly Wiki: Facts about MLB Pitcher Joe Kelly’s Wife
Ashley Parks Kelly first arrived in public consciousness when she was recognized as the girlfriend-turned-wife of MLB player, Joe Kelly. Ashley Kelly was then getting attention for sharing the same silliness and sense of humor as the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Joe Kelly’s shenanigans have led to an eight-game suspension this season. He’s probably going […]
