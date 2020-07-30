Global  
 

'Grey's Anatomy' Promotes Two Stars to Series Regulars!

Just Jared Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Grey’s Anatomy has announced some big additions for the upcoming season. Actors Richard Flood and Anthony Hill have been promoted to series regulars for season 17! “I am so excited to add Anthony Hill, Stefania Spampinato and Richard Flood to the Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy families,” executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff said. “They are huge [...]
 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' are beefing up their cast rosters for their upcoming seasons on ABC.

