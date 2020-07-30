'Grey's Anatomy' Promotes Two Stars to Series Regulars!
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Grey’s Anatomy has announced some big additions for the upcoming season. Actors Richard Flood and Anthony Hill have been promoted to series regulars for season 17! “I am so excited to add Anthony Hill, Stefania Spampinato and Richard Flood to the Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy families,” executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff said. “They are huge [...]
Brad Pitt received an Emmy nomination for playing Dr. Anthony Fauci on 'SNL,' 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' promoted three actors to series regulars and Phillipa Soo on that much-debated gasp her..