Snoop Dogg Gets Ripped Apart By Eminem Fans Over Top 10 Snub: “Every Rapper Snoop Thinks Is Better Than Eminem Has Him In His Top 5”

SOHH Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Snoop Dogg Gets Ripped Apart By Eminem Fans Over Top 10 Snub: “Every Rapper Snoop Thinks Is Better Than Eminem Has Him In His Top 5”The Internet isn’t here for Snoop Dogg putting ample respect on Eminem‘s name. Social media has unloaded on the rap legend for not putting Em into his Top 10 all-time favorite rappers list. Eminem Fans Blast Snoop Dogg Over the past few hours, the Internet has shown no mercy on the Dogg Father. People have […]

The post Snoop Dogg Gets Ripped Apart By Eminem Fans Over Top 10 Snub: “Every Rapper Snoop Thinks Is Better Than Eminem Has Him In His Top 5” appeared first on .
