You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Russian Bounties On US Troops: What Did Trump Know, And When?



CNN reports the White House had intelligence in early 2019 indicating Russian actors were offering bounties to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. That's more than a year before President Donald Trump.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:48 Published on July 1, 2020 NYT Report: Russian Agents Paid Afghan Militants To Kill US, NATO Troops



A New York Times bombshell report says Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill NATO troops in Afghanistan. NATO troops in Afghanistan include American forces. According to Business.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:40 Published on June 27, 2020

Related news from verified sources Pompeo insists he raised Taliban 'bounties' on US troops with Russia despite Trump not doing so Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured lawmakers on Thursday that the Trump administration has confronted top Russian diplomats and military officers about the...

Independent 1 week ago





Tweets about this