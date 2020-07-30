Global  
 

Disney+ Developing 'Once on This Island' Broadway Musical Adaptation!

Just Jared Thursday, 30 July 2020
Once on This Island may be coming to Disney+! Following the recent success of Hamilton, Disney+ is working to bring the Broadway musical to the streaming service, THR reported Thursday (July 30). Playwright Jocelyn Bioh is set to write, and Wanuri Kahiu is set to direct the adaptation of the award-winning 1990 musical that is [...]
