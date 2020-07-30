Jordan Fisher Calls Tyra Banks' 'DWTS' Hiring 'Odd'

Global  
 

Jordan Fisher is calling the hiring of Tyra Banks to replace both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as hosts on Dancing with the Stars “odd.” “It’s odd. Tyra is very talented, and ABC, I would say, most of the time knows what they’re doing. It’s really just a matter of seeing it actually happen,” Jordan [...]
