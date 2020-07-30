Watch All the VMA Video of the Year Nominees Here

3-year-old Russian child recovers after critical heart implant in Chennai
A 3-year-old Russian child has successfully recovered after a critical heart implant at the MGM healthcare hospital in Chennai. The infant, Lev Fedorenko, had been bedridden for about a year and had..
Linear & CTV Go Hand-In-Hand: Amobee’s Bamberger
Cord-cutting is still happening at a rate of knots whilst, for many viewers, traditional appointment-to-view TV is a thing of the past. Amid these shifting audience behaviors, it would be tempting for..
How Header Bidding Helps Both Buyers & Sellers: Roku’s Ben-Youssef
So far in its evolution, header bidding - a software process revolutionizing digital ad sales - has been seen as a a seller tactic. But could the technology also be a boon for buyers? In this video..
Michelle & Shiri𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒#BLM🌈 RT @MTV: 🚨 It’s time to vote for your #VMA VIDEO OF THE YEAR NOMINEES!!
✨@billieeilish
✨@ladygaga with @ArianaGrande
✨@Eminem ft. @JuiceWo… 6 seconds ago
Saz_Evans RT @savebutterflies: This time last year! Watch: Thousands of Painted Lady butterflies descend on #Hartlepool Headland, footage thanks to @… 9 seconds ago
Mrs. Dingers RT @BillAddison: It is a surreal time to name a @latimes Restaurant of the Year. But watch this video of Josef Centeno and you'll see why t… 11 seconds ago
Watch & Wait RT @intheMatrixxx: This was from one year ago. https://t.co/C4lExM1W5u 41 seconds ago
JTS RT @T3ddybear32: Thank you to my brother @MichaelDTubbs for shining light on the work being done at Marshall Elementary. My circles and res… 47 seconds ago