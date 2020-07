You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amber Riley has 'cried until tear ducts dried out' following Naya Rivera's de*th



Amber Riley has cried so much that her "tear ducts have dried out" following the de*th of her former Glee co-star Naya Rivera. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 6 days ago Naya Rivera's d*ath is a nightmare for Chris Colfer



Chris Colfer has penned a touching tribute to his late Glee co-star Naya Rivera, saying he was "blessed beyond belief" to call her his friend. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 1 week ago Heather Morris' husband helping her through grief following Naya Rivera's de*th



Glee star Heather Morris has revealed how she's dealing with her grief following the death of her friend Naya Rivera in a candid Instagram post. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this