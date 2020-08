Sabrina Carpenter Says It Would Be Fun To Be On This Reality Competition Show Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Sabrina Carpenter wants to take on the ballroom! The 21-year-old Work It star recently opened up about having an interest in competing on Dancing With The Stars. β€œI’m like, preparing myself, because I got tendonitis from doing a two-month dance film, let alone a full dance show. I’d definitely think about it, because it’s always [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this