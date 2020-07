'Twilight' Director Explains Why Kristen & Rob Won't Star in 'Midnight Sun,' Edward's Version of the Story Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

The new book “Midnight Sun,” from Twilight author Stephenie Meyer, is just days away and you might be wondering if a film version will ever be made. “Midnight Sun” retells the story of Bella and Edward, but this time, Edward is the narrator of the story. Pre-order the book now on Amazon! Catherine Hardwicke, who [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Cringiest Twilight Moments



We apologize in advance to Twilighters, Twihards, and Twi-Moms for having to point out the cringiest "Twilight" moments. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most cringe-worthy, problematic, and.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:49 Published 3 weeks ago Transference A Love Story movie



Transference A Love Story movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Transference is a twisted psychological drama about obsessive love. Set in London, the film follows Katarina, a Norwegian nurse, and Nik, a.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:18 Published on June 5, 2020

Tweets about this