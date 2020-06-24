Tim Allen responds to himself trending on Twitter: 'I'm DYING to know'

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 1 day ago Watch Live! Tech CEOs Testify Before The House Judiciary Committee | Digital Trends Live 7.29.20 On Digital Trends Live today: We break down the upcoming House Judiciary Committee hearing where big tech CEOs from Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook will be testifying. Andy Boxall will also be previewing Samsung Unpacked, which will take place next Wednesday. In the news: Twitter bans links to...