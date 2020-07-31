Jack Harlow Distances Himself From JW Lucas After Disgusting + Racist Breonna Taylor Tweets: “Never Met Or Spoken” Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Rap newcomer Jack Harlow wants nothing to do with producer JW Lucas. The “Whats Poppin” hitmaker has informed the world he has zip-zero connection to the entertainer following shocking remarks he made about the murder of Kentucky Black woman Breonna Taylor. Jack Harlow Stops JW Lucas Connection On Thursday, Harlow went to his Twitter page […]



The post Jack Harlow Distances Himself From JW Lucas After Disgusting + Racist Breonna Taylor Tweets: “Never Met Or Spoken” appeared first on . Rap newcomer Jack Harlow wants nothing to do with producer JW Lucas. The “Whats Poppin” hitmaker has informed the world he has zip-zero connection to the entertainer following shocking remarks he made about the murder of Kentucky Black woman Breonna Taylor. Jack Harlow Stops JW Lucas Connection On Thursday, Harlow went to his Twitter page […]The post Jack Harlow Distances Himself From JW Lucas After Disgusting + Racist Breonna Taylor Tweets: “Never Met Or Spoken” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this