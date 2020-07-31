Cameron Diaz Makes TikTok Debut While Drinking Her New Wine!

Global  
 

Cameron Diaz is now on TikTok! The 47-year-old actress, who has been on a break from acting since 2014, joined the social media app to partake in the viral #WineChallenge with best friend and business partner, Katherine Power. Cameron and Katherine of course are drinking their recently launched wine Avaline in the video. The cute [...]
Cameron Diaz says lockdown has given Benji Madden extra time at home to spend as a family

Cameron Diaz says lockdown has given Benji Madden extra time at home to spend as a family

 Cameron Diaz says lockdown has given her rocker husband Benji Madden extra time at home with her and their daughter Raddix, who they welcomed six months ago.

