|
Cameron Diaz Makes TikTok Debut While Drinking Her New Wine!
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Cameron Diaz is now on TikTok! The 47-year-old actress, who has been on a break from acting since 2014, joined the social media app to partake in the viral #WineChallenge with best friend and business partner, Katherine Power. Cameron and Katherine of course are drinking their recently launched wine Avaline in the video. The cute [...]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this