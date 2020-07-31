Finn Askew's Debut Single 'Roses' Is Remarkably Potent Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

It's an assured blast of soulful creativity...



Somerset kid *Finn Askew* has shared his debut single 'Roses'.



Growing up in a tiny market town, Finn fell in love with music after uncovering his parent's CDs, a mixture of Nirvana, The Smiths, and the Beach Boys.



Classic songwriting sits on his hard drive, but this Gen Z artist has used the web to soak up creativity from across the spectrum.



A self-contained DIY talent, he works from home, developing his own production skills, finessing a sound that is truly his own.



The 19 year old Somerset prodigy steps into the light with his debut single, a lilting, soulful offering.



Out now, 'Roses' was built from the ground up in his bedroom, and it's a song that connected deeply with its author.



Finn says: “It’s so beautiful to see this creation take life. I was 16 when I wrote it, literally got the beat from YouTube, I loaded up Garage Band, grabbed my £20 microphone and that’s how it was born. So this song means a lot to me...”



Tune in now.



