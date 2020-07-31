|
Beyoncé Delivers Black Excellence In New Already Music Video
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé has hyped up her new Black Is King visual album – set to premiere on Disney Plus today – with her new “Already” music video premiere. Beyoncé’s Already Music Video Highlights Black Excellence Heading into Friday, the award-winning superstar dropped a new visual off her The Lion King: The Gift project. The […]
