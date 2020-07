US COVID-19 Resurgence Is Coming To South, Midwest



A resurgence in coronavirus infections has rocked the US South and West. It is now making its way to Midwestern states, according to reports at CNN. Anthony Fauci is the head of the National.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 12 hours ago

Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination for Playing Dr. Fauci on 'SNL' & More News | THR News



Brad Pitt received an Emmy nomination for playing Dr. Anthony Fauci on 'SNL,' 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' promoted three actors to series regulars and Phillipa Soo on that much-debated gasp her.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:07 Published 12 hours ago