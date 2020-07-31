Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'American Idol' Announces First-Ever Live Virtual Audition Tour!

Just Jared Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
American Idol is continuing to innovate amid the pandemic. The long-running ABC singing competition series announced Idol Across America, a live virtual audition tour, will visit all 50 states for the first time ever in search for the next superstar beginning on August 10. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of American Idol The show, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Republican Senator Tom Cotton Of Arkansas Calls Slavery A 'Necessary Evil'

Republican Senator Tom Cotton Of Arkansas Calls Slavery A 'Necessary Evil' 00:59

 Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has described slavery as a "necessary evil". The 1619 Project is an initiative from The New York Times, according to reports CNN. It reframes American history of August 1619, when the first slave ship arrived on America's shores. "As the founding fathers said,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TikToker roasts American school lunches by showing what they're like in Korea [Video]

TikToker roasts American school lunches by showing what they're like in Korea

A TikTok user is making plenty of Americansjealous after sharing a video comparing schoollunches in the U.S. to those in South Korea.Minu Jin, a Korean user who now resides in the U.S.,shared..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:25Published
Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan [Video]

Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan

US Democratic nominee Joe Biden has attacked Donald Trump over a report that he said potentially contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the US president and his failure to protect American..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published
'American Idol' Contestant Slams Lea Michele [Video]

'American Idol' Contestant Slams Lea Michele

Lea Michele has had a spectacular fall from grace. Several former co-stars shed light on her bad on and off set behavior. From fat shaming to racists and anti-trans outbursts, Michele seems to have..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this