'American Idol' Announces First-Ever Live Virtual Audition Tour!
Friday, 31 July 2020 () American Idol is continuing to innovate amid the pandemic. The long-running ABC singing competition series announced Idol Across America, a live virtual audition tour, will visit all 50 states for the first time ever in search for the next superstar beginning on August 10. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of American Idol The show, [...]
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has described slavery as a "necessary evil". The 1619 Project is an initiative from The New York Times, according to reports CNN. It reframes American history of August 1619, when the first slave ship arrived on America's shores. "As the founding fathers said,...