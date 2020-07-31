LeBron James Salutes Colin Kaepernick After Kneeling At NBA Restart Game: “I Hope We Made Kaep Proud” Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

NBA superstar LeBron James is letting the world know last night’s headline-generating moment where the league kneeled to protest police brutality came from Colin Kaepernick‘s inspirational movement. The three-time league champion gave the Black Lives Matter activist a major shout-out following the Los Angeles Lakers/Los Angeles Clippers game. LeBron James Salutes Colin Kaepernick During a […]



The post LeBron James Salutes Colin Kaepernick After Kneeling At NBA Restart Game: “I Hope We Made Kaep Proud” appeared first on . NBA superstar LeBron James is letting the world know last night’s headline-generating moment where the league kneeled to protest police brutality came from Colin Kaepernick‘s inspirational movement. The three-time league champion gave the Black Lives Matter activist a major shout-out following the Los Angeles Lakers/Los Angeles Clippers game. LeBron James Salutes Colin Kaepernick During a […]The post LeBron James Salutes Colin Kaepernick After Kneeling At NBA Restart Game: “I Hope We Made Kaep Proud” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

