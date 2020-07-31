Global  
 

LeBron James Salutes Colin Kaepernick After Kneeling At NBA Restart Game: “I Hope We Made Kaep Proud”

SOHH Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
LeBron James Salutes Colin Kaepernick After Kneeling At NBA Restart Game: “I Hope We Made Kaep Proud”NBA superstar LeBron James is letting the world know last night’s headline-generating moment where the league kneeled to protest police brutality came from Colin Kaepernick‘s inspirational movement. The three-time league champion gave the Black Lives Matter activist a major shout-out following the Los Angeles Lakers/Los Angeles Clippers game. LeBron James Salutes Colin Kaepernick During a […]

The post LeBron James Salutes Colin Kaepernick After Kneeling At NBA Restart Game: “I Hope We Made Kaep Proud” appeared first on .
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd: LeBron James is playing for immortality, he's not slowing down for anybody

Colin Cowherd: LeBron James is playing for immortality, he's not slowing down for anybody 04:57

 Colin Cowherd is floored by criticisms of Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James' work ethic, implying that his competitiveness and motivation to win is overbearing and overwhelming. He explains that LeBron James is an all time greats, playing for immortality, and all time greats should never lower...

