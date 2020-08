Beyonce's Black is King is an ode to Black people and the diaspora in all its glory Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

For many Black people from the African diaspora, our ancestry, histories and stories have been lost, stolen and forgotten because of colonisation, writes Niellah Arboine. Beyonce's visual album asks, how do we find home in ourselves?