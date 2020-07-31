|
Normal People's Paul Mescal & Daisy Edgar-Jones Stay Six Feet Apart During Red Carpet Return!
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are staying socially distant in their return to the red carpet amid the pandemic! The stars of Normal People held a tape measure between them while posing on the red carpet at the 2020 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards on Friday (July 31) at Television Centre in London, England. [...]
