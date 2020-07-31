Global  
 

Look: Future Says The Wait For Him + Lil Uzi Vert Is Over W/ New Pics – “Baby Pluto Day”

SOHH Friday, 31 July 2020
Look: Future Says The Wait For Him + Lil Uzi Vert Is Over W/ New Pics – “Baby Pluto Day”Atlanta rapper Future is going to help everyone’s weekend goals have the perfect theme song. The hip-hop heavyweight has appeared to confirm recent buzz and speculation about new music dropping today with Philadelphia rap star Lil Uzi Vert. Look and comment below!

