'Scandal' Star Katie Lowes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband Adam Shapiro!

Just Jared Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Katie Lowes is expecting! The 38-year-old Inventing Anna actress is pregnant with her second child with husband Adam Shapiro, she happily confirmed on her social media on Friday (July 31). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Lowes “We want to share some good news! Baby #2 coming November 2020. 👶🏻 Adam, Albee, and [...]
'Scandal' star Katie Lowes is pregnant, expecting a second child with husband Adam Shapiro

 "Scandal" star Katie Lowes and her husband, Adam Shapiro, are expecting their second child.
USATODAY.com

Katie Lowes Shows Off Sonogram as She Announces Pregnancy

 The 'Scandal' actress is over the moon to announce that she is expecting her second child with husband Adam Shapiro, nearly three years after their son was born.
AceShowbiz


