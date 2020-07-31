'The Goldbergs' Actor Bryan Callen Accused of Sexual Assault, Misconduct
Friday, 31 July 2020 () Bryan Callen, one of the stars of the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs, has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct. One month after comedian and actor Chris D’Elia was the subject of sexual misconduct allegations, four women came forward to say that his close friend Bryan engaged in similar behavior. The Los Angeles Times reported [...]
Do you think consent has to be verbal? Do you think it can be implied? If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE..