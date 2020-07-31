Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'The Goldbergs' Actor Bryan Callen Accused of Sexual Assault, Misconduct

Just Jared Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Bryan Callen, one of the stars of the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs, has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct. One month after comedian and actor Chris D’Elia was the subject of sexual misconduct allegations, four women came forward to say that his close friend Bryan engaged in similar behavior. The Los Angeles Times reported [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former football coach Barry Bennell admits nine sexual offences [Video]

Former football coach Barry Bennell admits nine sexual offences

Former football coach and serial paedophile Barry Bennell has pleaded guiltyto nine sexual offences. The 66-year-old former Crewe Alexandra coach, alsoknown as Richard Jones, entered the pleas at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Most Americans Don't Agree On What Consent Means And The Results Are Depressing | Bustle [Video]

Most Americans Don't Agree On What Consent Means And The Results Are Depressing | Bustle

Do you think consent has to be verbal? Do you think it can be implied? If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE..

Credit: Bustle     Duration: 03:01Published
Fox News Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry of Rape, Sean Hannity of Sexual Harassment [Video]

Fox News Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry of Rape, Sean Hannity of Sexual Harassment

Fox News Lawsuit Accuses Ed Henry of Rape, Sean Hannity of Sexual Harassment Former Fox News employees Jennifer Eckhart and Cathy Areu filed the lawsuit on Monday in the Manhattan federal court...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Joker actor Bryan Callen denies rape and sexual misconduct allegations

 'I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what they know, is the truth,' actor and stand-up comic said
Independent


Tweets about this