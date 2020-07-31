Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kylie Jenner Says She & BFF Stassie Have Been "Twinning" Since Middle School

E! Online Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Kylie Jenner Says She & BFF Stassie Have Been Twinning Since Middle SchoolA lifetime of twin pics. This is what Kylie Jenner promised on Thursday after she shared yet another photo of herself and best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou in matching...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Kylie Jenner allegedly bought Stormi a $200,000 pony

Kylie Jenner allegedly bought Stormi a $200,000 pony 01:19

 Kylie Jenner is no stranger to spoilingher two-year-old daughter Stormi. In Julyalone, she’s gifted the toddler a Louis Vuittonhandbag, several mini Prada bags, Supremetracksuits and brand new Nike gear.However, those gifts pale in comparison tothe one Kylie most recently gifted her...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner Gets Backlash After Being With Jordyn Woods Ex & BFF [Video]

Kylie Jenner Gets Backlash After Being With Jordyn Woods Ex & BFF

Kylie Jenner Gets Backlash After Being With Jordyn Woods Ex & BFF

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:08Published
Kylie Jenner New 'Twin' Breaks The Internet [Video]

Kylie Jenner New 'Twin' Breaks The Internet

Kylie Jenner has a new look-alike and it's none other than Khloe Kardashian? Plus, Rob Kardashian might be looking for love again. #KimKardashian #KanyeWest #KylieJenner

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:33Published
Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash After Partying With Stassie [Video]

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash After Partying With Stassie

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash After Partying With Stassie

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:17Published

Tweets about this

SuzieanaNaim

SuzieanaNaim RT @enews: Kylie Jenner Says She & BFF Stassie Have Been "Twinning" Since Middle School https://t.co/TRLEFP3NDp 3 days ago

EOnlineStyle

E! Style Twinning is winning! https://t.co/qKGXdnGkT1 3 days ago

Ebedell20

Eugene Bedell jr. Kylie Jenner Says She & Stassie Have Been Twinning Since Middle School https://t.co/oQGIQXMMs4 3 days ago

Ebedell20

Eugene Bedell jr. Kylie Jenner Says She & Stassie Have Been Twinning Since Middle School https://t.co/oQGIQY4njC 3 days ago

Ebedell20

Eugene Bedell jr. Kylie Jenner Says She & Stassie Have Been Twinning Since Middle School https://t.co/oQGIQY4njC 3 days ago

enews

E! News Kylie Jenner Says She & BFF Stassie Have Been "Twinning" Since Middle School https://t.co/TRLEFP3NDp 3 days ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Kylie Jenner Says She & BFF Stassie Have Been "Twinning" Since Middle School https://t.co/uEeqSMVqd0 https://t.co/ONI02kjw4s 3 days ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Kylie Jenner Says She & BFF Stassie Have Been "Twinning" Since Middle School https://t.co/FqNklY2OBk 3 days ago