Kylie Jenner Says She & BFF Stassie Have Been "Twinning" Since Middle School Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A lifetime of twin pics. This is what Kylie Jenner promised on Thursday after she shared yet another photo of herself and best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou in matching... A lifetime of twin pics. This is what Kylie Jenner promised on Thursday after she shared yet another photo of herself and best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou in matching... 👓 View full article

