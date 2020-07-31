|
|
|
Lincoln Project Gets Personal In New Ad, Mocking ‘Impotus Americanus’ Trump’s Weight and ‘Ruddy Orange’ Color
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The anti-Trump PAC The Lincoln Project's latest ad mocks Trump's weight, "ruddy orange, not found in nature" skin tone, and age in a National Geographic parody.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Melania Trump Announces Rose Garden 'Renewal' Project
First Lady Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration. Katie Johnston..
Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:35Published
|
The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump
Jimmy Tosh, who runs a multi-million dollar hog and grain farm in Tennessee, is part of a growing number of wealthy conservative Americans who say Trump is a threat to democracy and the long-term..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:38Published
|
Biden's Campaign Releases Diversity Data
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign released the diversity data for its staff for the first time. According to CNN, one-third of the staff are people of color and the majority are female.The new data..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32Published
Tweets about this
|