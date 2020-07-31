Global  
 

Lincoln Project Gets Personal In New Ad, Mocking ‘Impotus Americanus’ Trump’s Weight and ‘Ruddy Orange’ Color

Mediaite Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Lincoln Project Gets Personal In New Ad, Mocking ‘Impotus Americanus’ Trump’s Weight and ‘Ruddy Orange’ ColorThe anti-Trump PAC The Lincoln Project's latest ad mocks Trump's weight, "ruddy orange, not found in nature" skin tone, and age in a National Geographic parody.
